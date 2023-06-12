BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect in a series of rapes in Charlestown will be back in court Monday for a bail hearing.

Matthew Nilo, 35, pleaded not guilty in a Boston courtroom last week as he was arraigned on charges stemming from four sexual assaults that took place in Boston in 2007 and 2008. The charges include aggravated rape, kidnapping, and sexual assault and battery.

During the arraignment hearing, prosecutors detailed four incidents, from August 2007 to December 2008, in which they say Nilo attacked several women. The suspect was in his 20s at the time and was a student living in the North End.

Prosecutors say three victims underwent a sexual assault examination collection exam after the attacks. Up until recently, there were no DNA matches at the time. Nilo was arrested last week and appeared in a New Jersey courtroom before being brought to Massachusetts.

Nilo is currently being held on $500,000 cash bail.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)