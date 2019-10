Suspect in shooting at NH church held on attempted murder charge

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A 37-year-old man accused of shooting two people — a bride and a bishop — during a wedding ceremony at a church in Pelham, New Hampshire, on Saturday has been ordered held without bail.

Dale Holloway waived his appearance Tuesday in Hillsborough Superior Court, where he was slated to be arraigned on charges including attempted murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree assault and simple assault, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the New England Pentecostal Church on Bridge Street just after 10 a.m. learned Holloway had shot Bishop Stanley Choate, 75, in the upper chest and bride Claire McMullen, 60, in the arm during her wedding ceremony, the AG’s Office said.

The groom, 60-year-old Mark Castiglione, also reportedly sustained injuries after being struck in the head with an object.

Some of the approximately 40 guests at the wedding “gang tackled” Holloway and held him down until police arrived, according to Pelham Police Chief Joseph Roark.

Choate was transported to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, where he is listed in serious condition.

McMullen was taken to a local hospital and is now recovering from her injuries. Castiglione was also hospitalized and released.

Investigators say Holloway is the stepson of Minister Luis Garcia, who was killed earlier this month. His funeral was set to take place after the wedding.

Brandon Castiglione is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with Garcia’s killing. He is the son of groom Mark Castiglione, according to Senior Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati.

“There are several different families that are involved and other people from the community, so finding out what the connection was between those is something that we’re still going through right now,” Agati said.

New England Pentecostal Ministries put out a statement on their Facebook page saying services will be canceled from Oct 12. through Oct. 20.

Holloway is due back in court at a later date.

