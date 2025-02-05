(CNN) — The suspect in a deadly Tuesday night shooting at an Ohio warehouse has been taken into custody, authorities said Wednesday.

Police are searching for a suspect who opened fire at a warehouse where he worked in New Albany, Ohio, killing one and injuring five, authorities said Wednesday.

The suspect used a handgun in the attack before fleeing the building, police said.

The shooting appears to have been targeted and there is no reason to believe there’s a further threat, Police Chief Greg Jones said, adding authorities are working to determine a motive.

The gunfire, first reported to authorities shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, happened at the KDC/One cosmetics facility, according to the City of New Albany.

The gunman had already fled when officers arrived, Jones said. Authorities found one victim dead at the scene, and five injured people were sent to hospitals. Their conditions were unknown early Wednesday, said Jones.

Officers evacuated the roughly 150 people from the warehouse to a nearby building, police said.

The suspect has been identified as Bruce Reginald Foster III, whom authorities describe as 6 feet tall and 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The incident was the 26th mass shooting in the US so far this year, according to a tally by the Gun Violence Archive and CNN. CNN and the GVA define a mass shooting as one that injured or killed four or more people, not including the shooter. Hundreds of people are killed on the job every year in the United States.

In the Ohio attack, the suspect and victims all worked at the warehouse, and the suspect had been on site for several hours before he started shooting, said Jones. There was no conflict or confrontation that appeared to prompt the violence, he added.

Authorities recovered the handgun from the scene, where they say some of what happened was caught on camera.

The suspect did not drive himself away, though police have “a general description of the ride that he got,” Jones said. At this point, authorities believe he acted alone.

KDC/One manufactures beauty, personal care and home care products, its website states.

The shooting is a “heartbreaking and tragic situation,” Jones said.

“Our officers, alongside multiple agencies, responded swiftly to protect lives and secure the scene. We train for situations like this, and while it is something no community ever wants to face, we were prepared to act quickly and effectively. We will continue working to bring this situation to a full resolution,” said Jones.

New Albany is roughly 15 miles northeast of Columbus.

