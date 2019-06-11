Suspect in shooting of David Ortiz to face judge in Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (WHDH) — One of the suspects behind the shooting of former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz at a bar in the Dominican Republic over the weekend is expected to be arraigned Tuesday on a charge of being an accomplice to attempted murder.

RELATED: David Ortiz’s wife says he’s ‘stable, awake, and resting comfortably’ at MGH after 2nd surgery

Ortíz was dining at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo, an open-air hotspot, on Sunday and had his back to the sidewalk as a gunman — a passenger on a motorcycle — got off the bike just before 9 p.m., approached the 43-year-old retired athlete and fired a single shot at close range before escaping, according to Dominican Republic National Police.

The motorcyclist, later identified as 25-year-old Eddy Feliz Garcia, was tackled by a crowd after the shooting and handed over to the police.

Police say Ortiz was shot in the back. The bullet pierced his stomach.

Eliezar Salvador, who was at Dial Bar and Lounge at the time of the shooting, saw Ortiz on the ground and rushed to help him.

“When he fell on the ground, I said give me your hand,” he told 7News. “I pulled him towards me and then I pushed him into my car.”

Salvador says he had to drive into other cars in order to get Ortiz to the hospital because his SUV was trapped between other vehicles.

“I would reach back grabbing his hand and driving with the other,” Salvador said of the ride to the hospital.

Salvador told 7’s Nathalie Pozo that he saw the shooter and that it wasn’t the man who was beaten by the crowd.

Doctors in Santo Domingo removed Ortiz’s gallbladder and part of his intestines. An air ambulance was sent to the island by the Red Sox and was then flown to Boston for further treatment Monday night, undergoing two hours of exploratory surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Ortiz is said to be “stable, awake, and resting comfortably.”

Reports indicate Ortiz does not know Feliz Garcia, who has a criminal record involving drug trafficking.

A spokesperson for the three-time World Series champion, who is fondly called “Big Papi” by fans, doesn’t think the shooting was a robbery attempt.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

This container turned courtroom in Santo Domingo is where Eddy Vladimir Feliz García is expected to appear in connection w/ David Ortiz’s shooting. A spokesperson tells me he is facing an accomplice w/ the intent to murder charge and will walk right up those stairs @7News #7News pic.twitter.com/x5Y74MhhCM — Nathalie Pozo (@Nathalie7News) June 11, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)