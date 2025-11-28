Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, announced Friday that charges against a man who authorities say shot two National Guard members have been upgraded to first-degree murder.

The announcement comes after the death of one of the soldiers.

Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, were hospitalized in critical condition after Wednesday afternoon’s shooting and President Donald Trump announced Thursday evening that Beckstrom had died.

As of Thursday morning, Rahmanullah Lakanwal faced charges of assault with intent to kill while armed and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, but Pirro suggested that the charges would be upgraded to first-degree murder if the victims did not survive.

Pirro said that Lakanwal drove across the country to launch an “ambush-style” attack with a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver. He initially faced charges of assault with intent to kill while armed and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. Pirro said that “it’s too soon to say” what the suspect’s motives were.

