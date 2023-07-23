NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old man arrested in connection with the shooting in New Bedford police officer last week is set to be arraigned on a raft of criminal charges Monday.

Cheybane Vasconcelos-Furtado, of New Bedford, is expected to be arraigned in New Bedford District Court on two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, and two counts of wanton destruction of property valued above $1,200, and one count each of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, carrying an illegal firearm, and carrying a loaded illegal handgun, according to New Bedford police.

Vasconcelos-Furtado’s arraignment will come three days after Det. Lavar Gilbert was released from the hospital. Gilbert had been working undercover and in an unmarked car on Monday, July 17, when shots were fired in the area of Rivet and Orchard streets, hitting Gilbert and his vehicle, according to New Bedford police.

Officials said the Gilbert remained conscious after being shot in the face and that he was able to drive himself to a hospital.

In a statement, New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira said, “I’m pleased with this arrest and the progress that was made today. This arrives following a very long week for all the New Bedford, State, and ATF investigators who have put a great deal of time and effort into this case. Although today is a well-earned win, there is more work to be done as this investigation continues and we continue to follow up on leads. We will not rest until each person connected with this shooting has taken a seat in our booking room. Until that time, I remain grateful for the collaborative effort and encourage everyone to keep Det. Gilbert in their thoughts as he continues to heal. I’d also like to acknowledge all of the resources provided by District Attorney Tom Quinn and the A.T.F.”

Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn said, “I’m very pleased that an arrest has been made in another senseless act of violence that could’ve cost the detective his life. The cooperation between all the agencies involved in this investigation is outstanding.”

New Bedford Police-with support from Massachusetts State Police assigned to our office and others-arrested Cheybane Vasconcelos-Furtado, 20, of New Bedford in connection to the Monday night shooting of a New Bedford Police officer. Defendant to be arraigned tomorrow in NBDC. — Bristol DA (@BristolDA) July 23, 2023

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)