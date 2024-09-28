BOSTON (WHDH) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in South Boston earlier this year was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles, officials announced.

Twaldo Baez, 18, of South Boston, was arrested by the US Marshal Task Force on two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (firearm), according to Boston police.

Officers investigating a May 22 shooting on Joyce Hayes Way learned that two people had self-transported to the hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Baez is expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court.

