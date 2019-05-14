Suspect in Southern California scooter beating death ID’d

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Police on Tuesday identified a 27-year-old man suspected of beating a Southern California woman to death with an electric scooter, while investigators try to determine a motive for the attack.

Amad Rashad Redding was booked for investigation of murder and is being held on $2 million bail, the Long Beach Police Department said.

Homicide detectives believe Redding used the scooter as a weapon to attack Rosa Elena Hernandez, 63, on a neighborhood street Monday afternoon, a department statement said.

Arriving officers found the victim with significant upper torso injuries. Firefighters pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police began looking for a man who ran from the scene clad in a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and red shoes.

Redding, a Long Beach resident, was taken into custody at a business around 5 p.m. It wasn’t known Tuesday if he had an attorney.

Neighbors said Hernandez was friendly and everyone in her neighborhood knew her.

“It’s sad because I feel for her husband,” Veronica Morales told KNBC-TV . “They’ve been together and lived next door for a very long time. He’s not going to have his wife anymore.”

The motive for the attack was still under investigation, police said.

