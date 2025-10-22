FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The man accused of stabbing Fall River’s former mayor, now charged with assaulting police officers, will undergo a mental evaluation Wednesday following his arraignment Tuesday.

Coree Gonzales, 31, was arrested Tuesday morning following an extensive search after Will Flanagan, who served as mayor of Fall River from 2010 to 2014, was found suffering from stab wounds near the marijuana dispensary he owns.

Flanagan was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, Gonzales assaulted officers while being detained. He pleaded not guilty to charges connected to the stabbing.

Investigators said surveillance video near the dispensary led them to Gonzales.

Current Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan said it appears to have been an unprovoked attack, calling it a “horrible tragedy”.

“It was a couple of stab wounds in the neck where he got smacked in the head,” he said. “It was very, very bad.”

Gonzales is being held without bail; Coogan told 7News the suspect has a history of mental health concerns and arrests.

“When I think of what happened to the former Mayor, I’m saddened and when I think about the person walking the street, I get angry because it does not have to be this way,” Coogan said.

