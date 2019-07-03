Suspect in stolen car arrested in Brockton after police chase sends 3 officers to hospital

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver in a stolen car led police on a high-speed chase Wednesday night that came to a crashing end in Brockton.

An officer who spotted the stolen Toyota tried to pull over the driver, later identified as Admilson Pereira,19, of Dorchester, on Dover Street around 6 p.m. but he refused to stop and sped away leading officers on a collision course, according to Brockton police.

Two cruisers pursued Pereira from opposite directions.

Instead of stopping for police, Pereira swerved out of the way and scraped the oncoming cruiser sending it flying into the other at the intersection of West Elm Street and Byron Avenue, police say.

Pereira came to a stop a few blocks away and one of the officers involved in the crash pursued him on foot eventually taking him into custody.

One officer was taken to a Boston hospital with serious injuries. Two others are receiving treatment at Good Samaritan Hospital for minor injuries.

All are expected to be OK.

Crews spent hours clearing debris from the road.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.

Pereira is facing several charges including, failure to stop for police and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

