Suspect in stolen car arrested in Brockton after police chase sends 3 officers to hospital

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect in a stolen car was arrested Wednesday night after a police chase came to a crashing end in Brockton.

Two cruisers crashed within three blocks of each other while pursuing a suspect in a stolen car on West Elm and Byron Avenue around 6:30 p.m, police say.

Three officers have been taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

