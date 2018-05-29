Suspect in stolen car arrested in Georgetown after lengthy police chase ends in crash

GEORGETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect in a stolen car was arrested Tuesday night after a police chase that started in Reading came to a crashing end in Georgetown.

Sources tell 7News that a man stole the car in Reading, sparking a chase along Route 128, through Stoneham and north on Interstate 95.

The man struck another vehicle head-on during the chase, sources said. It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

The suspect was apprehended by multiple officers in a grassy field on the side of the highway near the Rowley line. Video from Sky7 showed the man being loaded into an ambulance.

I-95 near Route 97 is blocked off. Debris can be seen scattered across the road. Traffic is backed up.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News for updates on-air and online.

