Suspect in stolen car arrested on I-95 in Georgetown after police chase ends in crash

GEORGETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect in a stolen car was arrested Tuesday night after a police chase that began in Stoneham and came to a crashing end on I-95 in Georgetown.

Troopers tried pulling over 39-year-old Steven Chaffee of Edgartown in Stoneham for driving erratically but he took off, leading them on a chase up I-95 northbound, state police said. The SUV Chaffee was driving had also been reported stolen, state police added.

Chaffee was apprehended by multiple troopers and a K9 in a grassy field on the southbound side of the highway near the Rowley line in Georgetown. State police used a tire deflation device to stop the SUV, which then swerved across the median into the southbound lanes and crashed into a white van.

Drivers witnessed Chaffee who allegedly tried to flee on foot after the crash.

“I noticed this guy, like running from the police and this statie came and tackled him to the ground,” witness Merouane Benabdelkri said.

Video from Sky7 showed Chaffee being loaded into an ambulance. Paramedics transported him to Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport for treatment of injuries sustained during his arrest.

No serious injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Chaffee is expected to be booked on multiple charges.

