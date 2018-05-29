Suspect in stolen car arrested on I-95 in Georgetown after police chase ends in crash

GEORGETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect in a stolen car was arrested Tuesday night after a police chase that started in Reading came to a crashing end on Interstate 95 in Georgetown.

Sources tell 7News that a man stole the car in Reading, sparking a chase along Route 128, through Stoneham and north on I-95.

The suspect was apprehended by multiple officers in a grassy field on the southbound side of the highway near the Rowley line after crossing over the median and slamming into a white van.

Video from Sky7 showed the man being loaded into an ambulance. No serious injuries were reported.

A large amount of debris could be seen scattered across the highway near Route 97. Just two lanes are open and traffic is backed up for miles.

The stolen vehicle has been towed out of the treeline and a crash reconstruction team has been called to the scene.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is expected to be booked on multiple charges.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News for updates on-air and online.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)