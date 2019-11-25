BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man arrested in connection with an “unprovoked and violent” attack on a woman at North Station is set to face a judge Monday.

Officers patrolling near Park Street Station Friday afternoon were met with a man who matched the description of the suspect who was caught on surveillance video Wednesday night attacking a woman with a blunt object, transit police said.

Robert Booker, 45, allegedly identified himself as the man in the photo and was taken to police headquarters for booking.

MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan says the suspect “mustered as much strength as he could and he swung that blunt object right at the victim, directly in her face.”

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

During the booking process, transit police say they discovered Booker had two warrants out for his arrest, including one issued out of Lowell District Court for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60 years old and the second out of Brockton District Court for aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

