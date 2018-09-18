SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The suspect in an unprovoked attack on a patron at Massachusetts’ new casino has been ruled a danger to society and held without bail for four months.

A judge Monday held 27-year-old Devon Williams after prosecutors said Williams is a suspect in a string of random assaults in Springfield, not just the Sept. 9 attack at MGM Springfield.

Williams has pleaded not guilty to assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He allegedly punched and kicked the 55-year-old victim from Hampton Bays, New York, who was at the casino with his girlfriend. The victim suffered injuries that included a broken jaw and eye orbital fractures.

Defense lawyer Gregory Teran said Williams has significant mental health issues.

He hasn’t been charged in any other cases.

