Suspect in Valentine’s Day murder ordered held without bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man was ordered held without bail Wednesday for his alleged role in a Valentines’ Day shooting death that prosecutors say was triggered by a road rage dispute.

Tyrone Worrell, 39, was arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on charges of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. Clerk Magistrate Edward Curley ordered that Worrell continue to be held without bail, as he has since his Feb. 16 arraignment in Roxbury Municipal Court.

Worrell is accused of gunning down Tarek Mroue, 37, following a road rage dispute in Dudley Square. Boston police officers provided with a description of a suspect vehicle tracked Worrell down on Warren Avenue just minutes after the shooting, prosecutors said.

He is due back in court May 24.

