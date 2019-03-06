Suspect in Wareham hit-and-run arrested on drunken driving charge

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman injured in Wareham Monday night was arrested on a drunken driving charge Tuesday after officers spotted him driving a pickup truck with fresh damage, according to police.

Wareham police officers stopped a red Ford F-150 in the area of the Narrows Bridge about 7:30 p.m. after noticing that it matched the description of one that had struck a woman on Marion Road the night before.

The driver, Paul Randon, 63, of West Wareham, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

After being questioned about the incident Monday night, police say Randon will face an additional charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

