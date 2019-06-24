Suspect in woman’s shooting death found dead in nature preserve

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The suspect in the shooting death of a woman in the parking lot of a Massachusetts shopping center has died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn says 32-year-old Steven Fregeolle was found at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the Francis C. Carter Memorial Preserve in Charlestown, Rhode Island with a handgun next to his body. His car had been found near the nature preserve earlier.

The Johnston, Rhode Island man faced a murder charge in the death of 37-year-old Brandi Berg, of East Providence, Rhode Island.

She was shot in front of several witnesses through the windshield of her vehicle in a North Attleborough shopping center Saturday evening.

Berg and Fregeolle had once dated and worked together, and he was upset she was seeing someone else.

