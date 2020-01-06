Suspect in Worcester breaking and entering arrested

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a man wanted for breaking into a Worcester restaurant early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at the Shawarma Palace on Pleasant Street just after 3 a.m. Police said the man was caught on security camera smashing a glass window with a hard object.

The surveillance footage also allegedly captured Ward taking several items from the restaurant.

The suspect was then identified as 52-year-old Keith Ward and Ward was taken into custody on Front Street.

The stolen items were recovered from his backpack.

Ward is due to be arraigned in Worcester District Court on charges of breaking and entering in the nighttime, larceny from a building and vandalism.

