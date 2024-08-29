Interstate 95 is closed in both directions between Maine and New Hampshire after a suspicious death investigation led to an officer-involved shooting on the Piscataqua River Bridge.

Police on the bridge also found an 8-year-old child fatally shot in the suspect’s vehicle.

New Hampshire and Maine officials are working together “to investigate an incident that appears to have started with an adult male killing an adult female at a residence in Troy, New Hampshire overnight and then driving to the Piscataqua River Bridge on Interstate 95 at the Portsmouth, New Hampshire state line with Kittery, Maine”, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella’s office said in a statement.

Police engaged with the suspect “in an incident that ended with the male being fatally shot”.

Authorities said there is no threat to the general public at this time. The bridge will remain closed as investigators process the scene. Traffic is being diverted to two other local bridges.

