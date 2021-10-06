BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police took a suspect into custody Wednesday who they say stabbed a woman who was out jogging in East Boston over the summer.

Oscar Umana-Tejada, 26, is due to be arraigned in East Boston District Court on an aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the August 20 incident, according to police.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed in the area of 170 Maverick St. around 10:18 a.m. that morning found a female victim who told police an unidentified male had stabbed her.

The victim suffered minor lacerations from the incident, according to Boston police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4234.

