Suspect nabbed weeks after Roxbury triple shooting left 1 dead

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 26-year-old Boston man is facing a murder charge in connection with a fatal Roxbury shooting.

James Nelson is due to face a judge in West Roxbury District Court in connection to the October 26, triple shooting that left 25-year-old Hamsa Warsame dead and two others injured, according to a release issued by the Boston Police Department.

Officers responding to reports of a person shot on Westminster Avenue around 4 a.m. found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Warsame and the second victim were transported to a local hospital where the Medford native later succumbed to his injuries.

The other victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Later on, a woman who was also suffering from an apparent gunshot wound was located near the intersection of Ruthven Street and Walnut Avenue.

She was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released.

