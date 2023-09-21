BOSTON (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man already charged in connection with the shooting death of his 12-year-old brother in Mattapan was back in court on Thursday where he faced new charges.

Walter Hendrick appeared in Suffolk Superior Court where a judge ordered he be held on $250,000 cash bail, months after the shooting death of Savion Ellis.

Ellis was found shot in an apartment on Fessenden Street in Mattapan on July 13. Hendrick was taken into custody and arraigned on multiple firearms-related charges soon afterwards, but was arrested again on Wednesday, Sept. 20, on a warrant for charges that included manslaughter and witness intimidation, according to Boston police.

In court the following day, prosecutors reiterated that not only did Hendrick own the gun that killed his younger brother, but that his fingerprint was found on the trigger.

“The evidence against this defendant, though, is very strong,” the prosecution said in court. “The defendant’s print is on the trigger. The firearm is located near the defendant’s wallet that contains an item with another fingerprint of the defendant’s.”

The prosecution said Hendrick initially lied to police at the time of the shooting, claiming his brother had been shot at a store and then returned home. However, prosecutors have not yet said what exactly they believe happened leading up to the shooting or how the gun went off.

The defense, meanwhile, emphasized that the shooting was what they are calling a tragic accident.

“[This], from what I know at the time, and from our perspective, is a tragic, tragic accident – that affected the family in this case – his mom’s in the courtroom, in full-support of her son while grieving her other son,” Hendrick’s attorney said.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Oct. 24.

