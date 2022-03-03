NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect who was arrested by the SWAT team following a tense negotiation in Newbury on Wednesday has been ordered to undergo a competency evaluation, officials said.

The suspect, Patricia Ross, appeared in Newburyport District Court on Thursday morning.

Authorities were called to Ross’ home on Hay Street on Wednesday for what they say was an isolated incident involving a high-risk suspect who was threatening police officers.

SKY 7 HD flew over the scene where police in tactical gear were seen breaking down the door of the home and rushing inside. Ross was then seen being carried out of the home and toward a waiting cruiser.

Police discovered as many as a dozen unlicensed weapons — including long arms — inside the house.

“They did what they call a breach and they slowly communicate all the time with her,” said Newbury Police Chief John Lucey. “I am not going to get into specifics of what their protocols are but I can say that it was just a very controlled resolve.”

No injuries were reported. Lucey said the public was never in any danger.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)