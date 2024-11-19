CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of a deadly stabbing in Chelsea pleaded not guilty to murder charges Monday.

Nathaniel Pagan-Rios, 31, is facing murder charges two weeks after a man was found stabbed to death in Voke Park. He pleaded not guilty.

Alycia Wilhelmsen, 35, of Revere, is also charged.

Juan Osorio, 40, of Chelsea, was identified as the man stabbed Nov. 1, according to the DA.

On Friday, Pagan-Rios was arrested outside of his Chelsea home, while Wilhelmsen was arrested at her home in Revere, the office said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)