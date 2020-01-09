REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Troopers have taken a stolen car and a potential stabbing suspect into custody following the stabbing of a 64-year-old man in Revere late Wednesday night, state police said.
A man possibly connected to the non-fatal, domestic stabbing was taken into custody on Route 1 in Saugus before 9 a.m., according to state police.
A stolen vehicle was also reportedly seized.
The 64-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries following the stabbing in the area of Jordan Street in Revere, police said.
The incident remains under investigation.
No additional information has been released.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)