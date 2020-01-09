REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Troopers have taken a stolen car and a potential stabbing suspect into custody following the stabbing of a 64-year-old man in Revere late Wednesday night, state police said.

A man possibly connected to the non-fatal, domestic stabbing was taken into custody on Route 1 in Saugus before 9 a.m., according to state police.

A stolen vehicle was also reportedly seized.

The 64-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries following the stabbing in the area of Jordan Street in Revere, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

