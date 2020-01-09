REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Troopers have taken a stolen truck and a potential stabbing suspect into custody following the stabbing of a 64-year-old man in Revere late Wednesday night, state police said.

A trooper on Route 1 southbound in Saugus, just south of Lynn Fells Parkway, observed a 32-year-old Revere man driving a stolen Ford F250 pickup shortly after 8 a.m., according to state police.

Additional troopers responded to the scene and surrounded the vehicle before taking the suspect into custody without incident.

The suspect may be connected to the non-fatal stabbing of a 64-year-old man that happened in the area of Jordan Street in Revere.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

State police say they are not releasing the potential suspect’s name because this was a domestic-violence incident.

No additional information has been released.

