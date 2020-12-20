Suspect remains held after victim of NH hospital assault dies of injuries

ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man may be facing additional charges in connection with a violent assault on a security officer in the parking lot of a Rochester hospital earlier this month now that the 64-year-old victim has died, officials announced Sunday.

Rochester police officers responding to a reported assault in the parking lot of Frisbee Memorial Hospital on Dec. 13 learned that a security officer had been badly injured in an assault and arrested the alleged assailant, Tyler Thurston, 29, of New Durham, on a charge of second-degree assault, according to a statement issued by Police Chief Paul R. Toussaint.

The security officer, Richard Semo, of Farmington, was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries on Friday, Dec. 18.

Thurston was arraigned Dec. 14 at Strafford County Superior Court and remains held on bail.

An autopsy on Semo was scheduled for Sunday.

Any hospital staff, patients, visitors, or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to call Rochester police at 603-330-7128.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

