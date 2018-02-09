Suspect robs Fall River store, threatens to kill clerk’s children

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WHDH) — The owner of a Fall River convenience store said he was held up at gunpoint but a robber who also threatened to kill his two children.

The robbery happened at the Farm Market on Durfee Street. Owner Ahmad Abdulrahma said he was behind the counter when the man came in and asked for the cigarettes. Surveillance video then shows the man pull out a gun.

Abdulrahma said his 2-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter were in the store with him and the suspect threatened to kill him if he “did anything stupid.”

“At that moment, I couldn’t do anything. I’m not going to try to be a hero in front of them,” said Abdulrahma.

Abdulrahma handed over all the cash he had in his register, about $80. Police said the man also grabbed a box of cigarettes before taking off.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black or Hispanic man of medium build. He was wearing a dark grey hooded sweatshirt, a black ski mask, light grey sweatpants and black sneakers.

