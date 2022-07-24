CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are searching for a suspect after a woman allegedly attacked a 63-year-old worker at the Myles Standish State Forest in Carver on Saturday.

The worker, an employee at the Department of Conservation and Recreation, told authorities he was assaulted by a woman at Barrett Pond around 2 p.m., after he told her the pond gate was closed and could not be entered at the time.

The man was slashed in the face and received “a superficial injury,” according to police, while the suspect immediately fled afterwards with a male companion to a car.

The vehicle then headed in the direction of Long Pond Road and the Plymouth entrance to the state forest. State and local police, as well as Environmental Police and the State Police Air Wing, searched for both individuals but could not locate them.

The victim was treated at the scene and declined to be taken to a hospital.

Officials are now asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect, who is described as being a Hispanic female with a “thin build,” who may be wearing a blue T-shirt and bathing suit. Her companion was described as being a Black male, possibly wearing a red T-shirt and black shorts.

The vehicle seen on Saturday is believed to be an older model, dark-colored Toyota coupe.

Those with information on the incident or the persons involved are asked to call the State Police’s Bourne barracks at 508-759-4488.

