BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was arrested outside Mass General Hospital Tuesday morning after police say he attacked an officer, grabbed their gun, and shot himself.

Boston police responded to the incident near the hospital’s administrative offices on Cambridge Street.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said the person appeared to be experiencing a mental health episode, and was able to grab the detail officer’s gun to fire at least one round.

The individual was injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“He’s under arrest. He’s treated at an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound,” Cox said in a news conference.

There was a major police presence, with officers shutting down two blocks of Cambridge Street to traffic.

“Our office responded to the Cambridge Street shooting scene this morning,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office said in a statement. “As with all discharges involving an officer weapon we will conduct a thorough investigation. We are thankful that the Boston Police officers on scene contained the situation so that it resulted in no injuries to themselves or members of the public and apparent minimal injury to the suspect involved.”

Eddy Rivera was working on equipment at a nearby restaurant when he said he heard a loud “pop.” He said he ran across the street to help subdue the person when he noticed a police officer in distress.

“I heard a gunshot. I was here. I saw a lady rattled over there. Cops were across the street, they were yelling out for help, so I ran across the street and I jumped on the guy, straddled his chest, and then I grabbed his arm. Apparently he took the cop’s gun and he shot himself in the femur, I believe,” Rivera said. “He was just a little disoriented. I think he might’ve been a little mentally unstable.”

