BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect who Boston police shot in the face near the Forest Hills T Station will stay behind bars for now.

Investigators say the 23-year-old was driving a stolen BMW when he hit two officers with that car last week.

That’s when one of the officers opened fire.

The suspect appeared in court yesterday with a large wound on his face.

One of the officers ended up breaking several bones and got a bad cut on their head in that incident.

