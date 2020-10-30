LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for one suspect and have arrested two others in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Lowell last month.

Billoeum Phan, 28, is wanted for the death of Tyrone Phet on Sept. 14, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Kelly Richardson announced.

The public is urged not to approach Billoeum Phan but contact state or Lowell police with information on his whereabouts.

Channa Phan, 27, and Billy Phan, 29, have been taken into custody and are expected to be arraigned Friday in Lowell District Court.

No additional information has been released.

