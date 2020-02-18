Suspect sought after 2 Lamborghinis stolen from Wayland dealership crash in Malden

WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect after two Lamborghini SUVs stolen from a dealership in Wayland overnight were found crashed in Malden.

A suspect wanted in relation to the theft at Herb Chambers Lamborghini fled from the crash scene, according to the City of Malden.

One person was taken into custody.

Officials say there is no threat to the safety of nearby residents as officers scour the area for the suspect.

Officers responding to an alarm at the Wayland dealership around 3 a.m. learned the suspects broke the dealership’s window with a rock before obtaining the keys to two vehicles they then took from the front lot, according to Wayland Police Lt. Sean Gibbons.

Officers soon after stopped a car believed to be involved with the break-in and brought two people back to the police station for questioning.

The base model for this type of SUV is around $200,000 each.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

