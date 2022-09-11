CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Someone equipped with tools, a motorcycle, but not a lot of skill tried to break into a cash box at a Canton car wash over the weekend.

Surveillance footage captured an individual on a motorcycle roll up to a Prestige Car Wash on Saturday morning, where they apparently tried to break into a payment portal/money box around 3:30 a.m.

The footage showed the motorcyclist struggle over a span of at least five minutes, trying to crack a bullet proof object with what may have been power tools, only managing to damage the facade in the process.

“If people can just be on the look out, this person is clearly trying to rob people and trying to rob us, so we’re trying to keep the public safe,” said employee Nicole Teles.

Prestige is now offering anyone who can help identify the motorcyclist a year’s worth of VIP membership at the car wash.

The company said they believe the blue motorcycle was a Honda model, and that the suspect had a helmet with the colors of Irish flag and a Celtics logo on it.

Courtesy of Prestige Car Wash & Gas

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)