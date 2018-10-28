Suspect sought after chase with stolen truck in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Dartmouth are searching for a suspect after an attempted stop turned into a chase with a truck that turned out to be stolen.

Early Sunday morning, officers attempted to stop a 2007 Ford F150 at the corner of Elm Street and Bridge Street after the truck didn’t stop at a stop sign.

Instead of stopping, the driver sped away in an attempt to escape, officers said.

The vehicle then crashed near Smith Neck Road, and an officer saw a suspect leave the truck and run into the woods. Officers tried to find the man using a K-9 unit but were unsuccessful.

An investigation determined the suspect reportedly broke into the back door of a home on Degaris Avenue and stole the keys to the truck.

Police are still looking for the suspect. The man is described as a white man who is thin with dirty blonde hair. He was wearing pajamas when he escaped the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dartmouth police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)