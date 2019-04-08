Suspect sought after elderly woman knocked to ground, robbed outside Dartmouth bank

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man who they say knocked an elderly woman to the ground and robbed her of her purse in the parking lot of a Citizens Bank on Monday.

Officers responding to the bank at 606 Dartmouth St. about 9:50 a.m. spoke with a 76-year-old woman who said she had just been attacked and robbed by a man who fled in a silver Toyota Corolla, according to the Dartmouth Police Department.

The woman suffered minor injuries in the brazen attack and was evaluated at the scene by EMS personnel.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a stocky build. He was said to be wearing a stocking cap, dark glasses, and a dark jacket.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Dartmouth Police Detective Division at 508-910-1775.

An investigation is ongoing.

