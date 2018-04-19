Suspect sought after man found covered in blood inside N.H. pizza shop

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire are searching for a suspect after a man was found beaten and covered in blood Thursday afternoon at a Manchester shopping center.

Emergency personnel responded around 1:15 p.m. to the Mallard Pond Plaza on Second Street and found a man inside Pizza Express suffering from head and facial injuries.

The victim was attacked inside First Nutrition and possibly robbed before making his way to Pizza Express, officials said.

A witness who helped the terrified victim thought he was playing a joke as he rushed into the shop in search of help.

“He just came in the door covered in blood. I thought it was actually ketchup,” Sarah Leclair said. “He comes in every day. I really didn’t think he was hurt. He said I got robbed at gunpoint.”

The man was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No shots were fired during the brazen attack, police said.

The suspect fled the scene before police could arrive. The individual is described as a white man, 5 foot 7, with a medium build. He was seen wearing a dark jacket, a dark hat and dark pants.

The owner of Pizza Express said the victim tried to fight off the attacker, but that he was overpowered and pistol whipped.

“He tried to box the guy,” Peter Houliaris said. “He had a gun. He hit him with a gun.”

Police believe the suspect exited First Nutrition through a back door and took off in a dark-colored pickup truck that was seen leaving the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department.

