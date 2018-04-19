Suspect sought after man found covered in blood inside N.H. pizza shop

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire are searching for a suspect after a man was found beaten and covered in blood Thursday afternoon inside a Manchester pizza shop.

Emergency personnel responded around 1:15 p.m. to the Mallard Pond Plaza on Second Street and found a man inside Pizza Express suffering from head and facial injuries.

Police believe the victim was attacked inside the First Nutrition store before making his way to Pizza Express.

A witness who helped the victim thought he was playing a joke as he rushed into the shop.

“He just came in the door covered in blood. I thought it was actually ketchup,” Sarah Leclair said. “He comes in every day. I really didn’t think he was hurt. He said I got robbed at gunpoint.”

The man was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No shots were fired during the brazen attack, police said.

The suspect fled the scene before police could arrive at the scene. The individual is described as a white man, 5 foot 7, with a medium build. He was seen wearing a dark jacket, dark hat and dark pants.

Police believe the suspect exited First Nutrition through a back door and fled in a dark-colored pickup truck was seen leaving the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department.

The incident is under investigation.

