BOSTON (WHDH) - Bunker Hill Community College police are investigating a reported sexual assault.

The sexual assault allegedly occurred on the Charlestown campus on Monday, according to a message posted on the college’s website.

The college is describing the suspect as a Hispanic male who claimed to be called “Caesar.”

He is approximately 24 years old with short hair and was last seen wearing a black Chicago Bulls T-shirt and basketball shorts.

College officials say he exited the campus in a black Nissan near lot 2.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Bunker Hill Community College police at 617-228-2222.

