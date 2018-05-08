Suspect sought after shooting caught on camera in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) – Lawrence police are searching for a suspect caught on camera shooting a man in broad daylight Tuesday.

Officers responded at around 12:30 p.m. to 345 Lawrence St. and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. A witness captured video as the suspect and victim fought on the ground before a single gunshot rang out.

The 46-year-old victim was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is expected to be OK.

The suspect fled the scene in a 2008 white Infinity M35 Sedan with Massachusetts registration 5JY925, according to police. The vehicle was spotted in Methuen after the shooting.

Police have not yet been able to track the suspect down but Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque is hopeful strong leads can help them make an arrest. Police do not believe the shooting was a random act.

“We expect to make a very positive resolution in the case,” Vasque said. “We got some great information, great witnesses, great video.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)