Suspect sought after two indecent exposures in Lexington

LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Lexington police are searching for a suspect in connection with two indecent exposures within the last month.

The suspect called victims over to his dark pickup truck and exposed himself before driving away laughing on Sept. 19 in the area of Cary Library on Clark Street and on Oct. 1, according to police.

Both victims were walking to a bus or work when the incidents occurred, police said.

Anyone who had contact with the suspect pictured in the sketch is asked to call Detective Corrazini or Detective Caspe at 781-862-1212

Police say the person of interest has not been aggressive and the public is not at risk.

