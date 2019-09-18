Suspect sought after woman attacked in broad daylight on Boston bike path

BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are searching for a suspect after a woman said she was attacked and assaulted in broad daylight while walking on a bike path near a playground in Mattapan on Tuesday.

Troopers responding to a report of a woman assaulted near the Ryan Playground on River Street around 2 p.m. spoke with a 46-year-old Dorchester woman who had suffered cuts and bruises, according to state police.

She was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, where she was later released.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot, 10-inch black man believed to be in his 20s with a 3-inch Afro.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue long-sleeved shirt and navy blue sweatpants.

The suspect allegedly fled toward River Street through the Ryan Playground parking lot.

People who regularly walk the path said they were surprised to hear something like this had happened.

Fancy Fields who uses the path to get to the gym said she always feels safe in the area.

“But, I always you know, get a little nervous because things will happen,” Fields said. “It’s very open but, I am very shocked that happened to her though.”

The five-mile stretch that connects Dorchester to Milton is usually fairly busy.

“I’m usually not worried,” Patty Garful, who walks the trail every day said. “I did walk here one time at night and I was worried then.”

Even with police gone, the assault has left everyone on high alert.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 to speak with state police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)