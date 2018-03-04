Suspect sought after woman killed in Dartmouth hit-and-run

DARTMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Police say they are searching for a suspect after a woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run incident in Dartmouth.

According to Dartmouth Police, officers responded to 653 State Rd for a report of a hit-and-run crash at around 7 p.m.

The victim, later identified as as Stasha Lynn Faria, 33 of Westport, was the pedestrian who was struck. She later died from her injuries.

The suspect of the vehicle fled the scene after the crash.

Dartmouth Police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

