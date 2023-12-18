A man who Needham and Stow police warned the public may be armed and dangerous on Sunday night was captured and arrested.

Joshua Hinds, 45, of Stow, was captured by police in Waltham early Monday morning. He will be booked and is expected to face a number of charges.

Hinds allegedly brandished a firearm at an individual known to him and threatened to harm himself and others.

