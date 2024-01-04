Attleboro Police are looking for a suspect who was caught on surveillance video robbing a gas station while armed.

Police responded to the Mobil gas station on Newport Avenue in South Attleboro just after midnight on Thursday morning, where the clerk told them a masked male had entered the convenience store and demanded the contents of the cash register be handed over, which the clerk complied with.

According to police, the suspect subsequently “got into the passenger side of a newer model dark-colored sedan, possibly a Toyota product”. The car was last seen fleeing west-bound on Collins Street towards Washington Street, Route 1.

APD investigating armed robbery @ Mobil on Newport Ave. Occurred 12:20am 1-4-24. Suspect photos and description attached. pic.twitter.com/fKsI5CRK00 — Attleboro Police (@AttleboroPolice) January 4, 2024

The amount of money taken has not being disclosed.

The suspect is described as a short male wearing a black North Face puffy jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, and awihte mask.

He displayed a “dark semiautomatic handgun” and appeared to be waering dark colored gloves.

Investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Attleboro Police Detective Joseph Daday at 508-222-1212.

