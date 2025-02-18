DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Law enforcement is looking for a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery of a pharmacy in Danvers.

Officials say on Wednesday, January 8, around 5:17 p.m., the suspect entered the CVS at 1 Maple Street in Danvers, approached the counter, and pointed a gun at the pharmacist, demanding drugs from the safe.

Officials say the suspect placed the drugs in a bag and left the store through the back.

Surveillance video shows the suspect wearing a gray hoodie, and dark-colored jacket, khaki pants, a black face mask, and a black hat.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact FBI Boston at (857) 386-2000 or the Danvers Police Department at (978) 762-0221. Tips can also be submitted online at https://tips.fbi.gov/home.

