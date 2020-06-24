Suspect sought in fatal daylight shooting of 23-year-old woman in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a 23-year-old Boston woman in broad daylight in Lowell on Tuesday.

Officers responding to reports of a person shot on Coral Street around 3:30 p.m. found Deija Mendez suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the front seat of a Chevrolet Tahoe, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan said. Mendez was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I stress the importance of the fact that this incident occurred at 3:30 in the afternoon on a very hot day when many people were outside,” Ryan said. “As you can see, there are lots of houses and apartments located here; lots of people outside.”

Gail Purcell, who lives nearby, was shaken by the fatal shooting.

“It’s scary,” he said. “Someone could be walking by and you could be caught in the crossfire and you wouldn’t know.”

Ryan says this appears to be a targeted attack.

Anyone with information is urged to call Lowell police at 978-459-8477.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Lowell Police are actively investigating the death of an adult female the occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. today at a location outside a Coral St. Residence. @LowellPD — DA Marian Ryan (@DAMarianRyan) June 23, 2020

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)