Suspect sought in life-threatening stabbing near Boston City Hall Plaza

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing a man multiple times near City Hall Plaza on Friday morning.

Officers responding to an alleyway between the Plaza and Court Street just after 5 a.m. found the victim in his 30s suffering from multiple stab wounds, Boston Police Supt. Paul Donovan said.

He was transported to a local hospital with what were considered life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests the victim was involved in a dispute with an unknown man prior to the stabbing, according to Donovan.

The suspect reportedly fled on Court Street.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

